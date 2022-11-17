COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 262 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 262 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

This was after 4,680 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.5%. 55.34% of the new cases were not vaccinated, the data show.

After being infected with the coronavirus in Bulgaria, 8 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,978. The data show that 87.5% of the new victims of the coronavirus were not vaccinated.

Currently, there are 7,801 active cases of the disease. There are 528 hospitalized, of which 65 are in intensive care units. There were 59 new hospital admissions, and 67.8% of them had not been vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 242 people have been cured, which brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,238,839, according to the data.

The administered doses of vaccine during the last 24 hours are 935, and a total of 4,590,184 doses have been administered in our country so far.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA