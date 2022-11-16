Bulgaria decided that Ukrainians should stay in Hotels until the end of February

Society | November 16, 2022, Wednesday // 20:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria decided that Ukrainians should stay in Hotels until the end of February @trud.bg

The government will extend until February 24, 2023 the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees in hotels. This was decided shortly before the last deadline given by the Cabinet, during which Ukrainians could stay in hotels - November 15.

Such a decision was made on October 31, but non-governmental organizations reacted against it, there were also protests. On November 15, the 18,000 people who were already accommodated had to be moved to state and municipal resorts. But again, as with previous attempts by the government to take such measures, there were many unknowns and this brought turmoil and tension to the community.

The cabinet's new decision also raises questions. The government has decided that the Ukrainians accommodated in the hotels at this time will remain there, and all new arrivals (after the 1st of November) will first pass through refugee centers, and then directed to the municipal and state resorts.

However, the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee (BHC) objects to the newly arrived Ukrainians being accommodated in the containers called “reception center” in Elhovo, because of the poor conditions. According to the organization, there is no logic in the fact that the Ukrainians who arrive cross the entire country and are accommodated there, and subsequently relocated.

The idea of ​​the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Elhovo is to analyze the needs and wants of those who wish to stay in order to assess which resorts they should be directed to, "Mediapool" wrote yesterday. According to their information, about 1,800 Ukrainians are housed in state and municipal resorts and about 11,000 in hotels.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hotels, government, Ukrainian, refugees
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria