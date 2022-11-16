Bulgaria decided that Ukrainians should stay in Hotels until the end of February

The government will extend until February 24, 2023 the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees in hotels. This was decided shortly before the last deadline given by the Cabinet, during which Ukrainians could stay in hotels - November 15.

Such a decision was made on October 31, but non-governmental organizations reacted against it, there were also protests. On November 15, the 18,000 people who were already accommodated had to be moved to state and municipal resorts. But again, as with previous attempts by the government to take such measures, there were many unknowns and this brought turmoil and tension to the community.

The cabinet's new decision also raises questions. The government has decided that the Ukrainians accommodated in the hotels at this time will remain there, and all new arrivals (after the 1st of November) will first pass through refugee centers, and then directed to the municipal and state resorts.

However, the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee (BHC) objects to the newly arrived Ukrainians being accommodated in the containers called “reception center” in Elhovo, because of the poor conditions. According to the organization, there is no logic in the fact that the Ukrainians who arrive cross the entire country and are accommodated there, and subsequently relocated.

The idea of ​​the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Elhovo is to analyze the needs and wants of those who wish to stay in order to assess which resorts they should be directed to, "Mediapool" wrote yesterday. According to their information, about 1,800 Ukrainians are housed in state and municipal resorts and about 11,000 in hotels.

/Dnevnik