Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: I do not expect a specific Threat to our National Security after the incident in Poland

There is no specific threat to Bulgaria. This is the opinion of the acting ministers of defense and foreign affairs, who were heard at an extraordinary joint meeting of the relevant parliamentary committees. Deputies from all parliamentary groups assessed the incident in Eastern Poland as accidental and not as a purposeful act.

The most important thing for the committee is that there should be no speculation in either direction. Neither that this is a targeted strike by Russia to escalate tensions, nor that it is a provocation by Ukraine to draw the North Atlantic Treaty Organization into Moscow's war against Kyiv.

According to the acting minister of defense, there is no specific threat to our national security, and his colleague the foreign minister noted that communication in the field of diplomacy is relatively calm and there is no need for extraordinary measures.

"In this case, as far as I can see, both the Polish side and the American side, including the Bulgarian side, are talking about an accident. That is, this is the main version that is currently being considered. Different versions are being considered in the direction of a Russian missile, a Ukrainian missile fired etc. For now, the main version that is being worked on is that it is most likely a Ukrainian missile that was fired at a specific air target, an air target, most likely a Russian missile," said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov.

At the moment, the NATO allies are calling for a calm position, without requiring an increase in the level of readiness of the armed forces or the strengthening of the Eastern flank, Stoyanov also said.

"While the investigation is ongoing, within the structures and institutions of NATO, the tone is generally cautious, awaiting the results. It is most likely a misjudgment, not a deliberate attack. That is almost out of the question at this stage. Things are relatively moderate as communication, no extraordinary measures were taken," said Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov.

The deputies assured that they have received all the information that is available and also see no cause for concern. And according to them, there is no specific threat to our country, there is no urgency to change our position regarding the war that Russia is waging in Ukraine.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, chairwoman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy: “First of all, there is no direct threat to Bulgaria and it is very important to stop the speculations that are heard from both sides. On the one hand, the first speculation is that Russia purposefully struck, invaded the territory of a NATO ally country to escalate tensions. The other thing in the opposite direction is that the Ukrainian forces did this in order to involve the allies in NATO.”

Hristo Gadjev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense: “This incident would not have happened if it were not for the attack by the Russian Federation yesterday with more than 100 missiles that were fired at objects of the energy infrastructure with one sole purpose - to leave Ukraine in the cold and in the dark in winter. The Ukrainian side, of course, defended its infrastructure, specifically the strikes were aimed at the Lviv region and most likely came from missiles from their air defense that fell into Poland and missed the target accordingly.”

Stoyan Mihalev, deputy from the PG of "Democratic Bulgaria": “My conclusion is that if it were not for this aggressive war that Russia is waging on the territory of Ukraine, none of this would have happened.”

Daniel Lorer, member of the PG of "We Continue the Change": “There are no risks for Bulgaria. You know very well that the situation is under control at the moment, there is no cause for alarm.”

Jeyhan Ibryamov, deputy from the PG of DPS: “The position of DPS since the beginning of this year has been very clear: peaceful resolution of this conflict. As a party and as a country, we sympathize with the struggle of the Ukrainian people”.

Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the PG of "Vazrazhdane": “Solidarity for what, that one rocket is misguided? Regardless of whether it is Russian or Ukrainian - let's emphasize - in both cases there is a 99% probability that it is an accident, because the other one percent remains the possibility that the Ukrainians or Russians deliberately fired a missile to bomb the Polish tractor.”

Kornelia Ninova, Chairwoman of the PG of BSP: “We continue to believe that providing weapons to either of the two warring parties fuels the conflict even more. More guns means more war.”

Stefan Yanev, chairman of the PG of "Bulgarian Rise": “We have already heard enough opinions on the subject and from American official sources that it is probably a matter of an accidentally hit Ukrainian missile from the air defense system, which was aimed at another target. But I don't think right now we need to ring the bell and say this is cause for alarm. It looks more like an accident.”

The incident in Eastern Poland became an occasion for the chairman of the defense committee in the parliament to once again express his position for a more dynamic modernization of our army and, in particular, of air defense systems. Hristo Gadjev noted that the Ministry of Defense is ready with the investment projects and it is the job of the parliament to provide the necessary funds for this.

/BNT