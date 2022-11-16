Bulgarian Professor: As of today, there are no more Covid Measures

“As of today, there are no more covid measures, it applies to all institutions, this does not mean that we should not wash our hands.” This was stated by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev to bTV.

The measures for hospitals remain. The first case of influenza virus was confirmed for Bulgaria this season.

“The material from the capital hospital was confirmed, a young woman aged 42 is the first flu patient this year. It is H3N2. This is influenza A, the first cases have been confirmed in Europe, this is the flu that made the big epidemic explosion in Australia. We should expect an increase in other respiratory diseases, so we should not make fun of people wearing masks in the subway”, Kantardzhiev said. People with weak immunity should take recommended measures. There are no longer mandatory covid measures, the professor repeated. He announced that there is already a flu vaccine for children from 6 months to 19 years of age, it drips into the nose.

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours.

