Bulgaria: 13 Illegal Migrants were detained in Sofia
13 illegal migrants were caught in a minivan in Sofia.
The men explained that they were from Syria.
The refugees were caught by the police on the Sofia Ring Road.
According to initial information, their driver is a Serbian citizen, who has also been detained.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Volunteers end massive Search for 12-year-old Alexander
- » Bulgaria: For a Sixth Day Little Alexander is Still Missing
- » Bulgaria: The Child who was Hit by a Drunk and Drugged driver died
- » Bulgaria: The Shot that Killed the Border Policeman came from Turkey
- » Fifth day Missing: Bulgarian Authorities are still looking for 12-year-old Alexander
- » Bulgaria: 23 Dead, 350 Injured in 268 Crashes in the first half of November this year