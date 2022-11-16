Bulgaria: 13 Illegal Migrants were detained in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | November 16, 2022, Wednesday // 09:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 13 Illegal Migrants were detained in Sofia @Bgonair

13 illegal migrants were caught in a minivan in Sofia.

The men explained that they were from Syria.

The refugees were caught by the police on the Sofia Ring Road.

According to initial information, their driver is a Serbian citizen, who has also been detained.

/BNR

Tags: sofia, migrants, refugees
