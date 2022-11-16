Bulgaria: For a Sixth Day Little Alexander is Still Missing

The search for little Alexander in Pernik was unsuccessful last night as well. He went missing on Friday and since then police, volunteers and relatives have been searching for him for the last 6 days.

Dogs, a helicopter and thermal cameras have been involved, but unfortunately to no avail so far. The police check every report received, but there is no sign of the autistic child. The prosecutor's office stated that there was no evidence of a crime committed against the boy. The search perimeter is constantly expanding.

Volunteers searched the town last night. People from other cities also get involved. Ina Kalenderova came from Blagoevgrad to help search for the missing child:

"We have canvassed almost the entire area of ​​Pernik. We are also canvassing Radomir and we hope that this will continue until the child is found and we will continue to work hard to do so. Unfortunately without results, but we hope that the police authorities are doing their work hard right in the area where the child was lost. Unfortunately, our teams of volunteers are not allowed that far because there are thermal cameras, dogs and people trying their best to be helpful to each other."

