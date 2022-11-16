Bulgaria’s President Radev: The incident in Poland poses a risk of expanding the War

Politics | November 16, 2022, Wednesday // 07:26
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President Radev: The incident in Poland poses a risk of expanding the War @BNT

The incident in Poland, which led to the loss of human life, is unacceptable, it risks destabilizing the entire region and expanding the territorial scope of Russia's war against Ukraine.” This is according to an official position of President Rumen Radev, released last night after it became clear that two people died in an explosion in Poland near the border with Ukraine.

It is necessary to immediately clarify this dangerous case and take adequate measures. Every day of this war destroys the future of Europe and the world”, emphasized the president.

According to Rumen Radev, the maintenance of modern defense capabilities and the preservation of unity in the Alliance are of key importance for the preservation of peace.

Two people died in an explosion in the village of Przewdow in eastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine. Polish media reported that there were suspicions that they were victims of Russian missiles that struck Polish territory, reports Reuters.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent meeting of the government commission for national security and defense, the spokesperson of the Polish cabinet announced. NATO is also looking into the information, which has not been confirmed.

MFA on the explosion in Poland: We express full solidarity with our allies

Bulgaria is extremely worried by the explosion in Poland, in which two civilians died, according to the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We are following the development of the situation closely and are in contact with our allies for consultations. We express full solidarity with our Polish allies, the unity of NATO and the European Union is our strength. From the very beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine, we state that the aggression must stop" , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, Polish, missiles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria