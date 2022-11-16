COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 305 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | November 16, 2022, Wednesday // 07:18
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 305 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 305, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. In the last 24 hours, 5,312 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.7 percent.

Five people have died after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the total number of victims of the pandemic to 37,970.

To date, there are 7,789 active cases of the disease. A total of 541 people have been hospitalized, of which 59 are in intensive care units.

298 people infected with the new coronavirus have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,238,597 have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 845 doses of vaccines were administered, and the total number of doses given in Bulgaria is 4,589,254.

In the last 24 hours, 61 people infected with the new coronavirus were admitted to hospitals, of which 70.49 percent were not vaccinated.

