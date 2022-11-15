Bulgaria: The Child who was Hit by a Drunk and Drugged driver died

Society » INCIDENTS | November 15, 2022, Tuesday // 12:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Child who was Hit by a Drunk and Drugged driver died Buzovgrad

14-year-old Ivan, who was hit by a drunk and drugged driver in Buzovgrad, died. The child was in a coma for three days.

The traffic accident happened on Saturday when a car ran over the boy who was standing with his bicycle at the roadside banquet. The driver of the car fled the scene.

Tonight, the people in the village are organizing a protest. They will close all entrances to the settlement.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Buzovgrad, child, died, drunk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria