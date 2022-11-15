Bulgaria: The Child who was Hit by a Drunk and Drugged driver died

14-year-old Ivan, who was hit by a drunk and drugged driver in Buzovgrad, died. The child was in a coma for three days.

The traffic accident happened on Saturday when a car ran over the boy who was standing with his bicycle at the roadside banquet. The driver of the car fled the scene.

Tonight, the people in the village are organizing a protest. They will close all entrances to the settlement.

/Nova