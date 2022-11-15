Annual Inflation in Bulgaria decreased by 1%

Bulgaria: Annual Inflation in Bulgaria decreased by 1% @Pixabay

Annual inflation in October decreased by 1.1%, according to the data of the National Statistical Institute.

Its level is 17.6% compared to 18.7% in September.


Annual inflation; monthly inflation

In October 2022, compared to the previous month, the largest price increase was in the groups:

  • Clothing and shoes (+7.0%)
  • Entertainment and culture (+2.7%)
  • Food products and soft drinks (+2.3%)

A price reduction was registered in the groups:

  • Housing
  • Water
  • Electricity
  • Gas and other fuels (-2.1%)
  • Transport (-1.4%) and communications (-0.1%)

Year-to-date inflation (October 2022 vs. December 2021) is 15.0%.

According to the price index for the small basket, in October 2022 an increase of 1.9% was registered on a monthly basis and by 19.7% since the beginning of the year (October 2022 compared to December 2021).

In October 2022, the prices of goods and services from the small basket for the lowest 20% of households have changed from the previous month as follows:

  • Non-food goods - 3% increase
  • Food products - 2% increase
  • Services - 0.1% increase

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

