Annual Inflation in Bulgaria decreased by 1%
Annual inflation in October decreased by 1.1%, according to the data of the National Statistical Institute.
Its level is 17.6% compared to 18.7% in September.
Annual inflation; monthly inflation
In October 2022, compared to the previous month, the largest price increase was in the groups:
- Clothing and shoes (+7.0%)
- Entertainment and culture (+2.7%)
- Food products and soft drinks (+2.3%)
A price reduction was registered in the groups:
- Housing
- Water
- Electricity
- Gas and other fuels (-2.1%)
- Transport (-1.4%) and communications (-0.1%)
Year-to-date inflation (October 2022 vs. December 2021) is 15.0%.
According to the price index for the small basket, in October 2022 an increase of 1.9% was registered on a monthly basis and by 19.7% since the beginning of the year (October 2022 compared to December 2021).
In October 2022, the prices of goods and services from the small basket for the lowest 20% of households have changed from the previous month as follows:
- Non-food goods - 3% increase
- Food products - 2% increase
- Services - 0.1% increase
