Annual Inflation in Bulgaria decreased by 1%

Annual inflation in October decreased by 1.1%, according to the data of the National Statistical Institute.

Its level is 17.6% compared to 18.7% in September.



Annual inflation; monthly inflation

In October 2022, compared to the previous month, the largest price increase was in the groups:

Clothing and shoes (+7.0%)

Entertainment and culture (+2.7%)

Food products and soft drinks (+2.3%)

A price reduction was registered in the groups:

Housing

Water

Electricity

Gas and other fuels (-2.1%)

Transport (-1.4%) and communications (-0.1%)

Year-to-date inflation (October 2022 vs. December 2021) is 15.0%.

According to the price index for the small basket, in October 2022 an increase of 1.9% was registered on a monthly basis and by 19.7% since the beginning of the year (October 2022 compared to December 2021).

In October 2022, the prices of goods and services from the small basket for the lowest 20% of households have changed from the previous month as follows:

Non-food goods - 3% increase

Food products - 2% increase

Services - 0.1% increase

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT