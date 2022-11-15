From Today all Cars must be with Winter Tires in Bulgaria

From today, all cars, in Bulgaria, must be equipped with tires suitable for winter conditions. Sanctions vary from BGN 50 to BGN 200 depending on the degree of technical malfunction.

Maria Boteva from the General Directorate of the National Police explained:

"From November 15, the legal provision for the use of tires suitable for winter conditions or with a tread depth of not less than or equal to 4 mm for all motor vehicles will come into force. The emphasis in the activities of the Traffic Police will be precisely the inspection of condition of winter tires".

The Traffic Police also reminds the drivers of bicycles, motorcycles and mopeds, who must also take care of their vehicles and move in a way that is safe for everyone. The police report an increase in the number of fined drivers with slips.

For the first 10 days of November, they are more than 26,500, which is 3,000 more than the same period last year.

