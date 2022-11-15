Bulgaria: Armed Robbery of a Collection Car took place in Sofia
Two burned cars were found in the nearby Krastova Vada district in Sofia, after it became clear that a collection car (collecting money) was robbed near a mall in Sofia.
There is no official information on the exact number of participants in the attack. It is clear that it was acted with complete precision - no one was injured.
According to Nova TV, the perpetrators were four, masked and armed. They left in a car with Ukrainian license plates, which are believed to be fake.
The incident took place around 7:50 a.m. on the Sofia ring road, near the junction for Bistrica, in the area of the capital mall. The inspection indicates that several cassettes with money were stolen, BTA informs.
As usual for such cases - the exact amount is not disclosed.
/BNR
