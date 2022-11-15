Bulgaria: A Man from a Sevlievo Village was Shot in front of his home

A resident of the Sevlievo village of Sennik was shot last night in front of his home. The Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Gabrovo has not yet released information about the shooting.

The murdered is a 45-year-old man with criminal convictions - a resident of Sennik, who was well known among the local people, said the mayor of the village, Momchil Kanchev:

"He is known to the whole society, to the police he is known for many criminal acts - thefts from homes".

According to the mayor, for the unsolved crimes, he and his fellow villagers suspected the man, who became the victim of an unknown perpetrator of the murder.

Official information on the case is expected to be announced by the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Gabrovo.

/BNR