For Orthodox Christians, the Christmas Fast begins today. In church tradition, it was established in honor of the upcoming great holiday dedicated to the birth of the Savior of the world - Jesus Christ.

There are days of abstinence not only from food of animal origin, but also from evil deeds and thoughts.

For believers, this is a period of self-observation and struggle with themselves.

Fasting is also preparation for a more meaningful reception of the holiday that marks the birth of the Savior of the world.

Metropolitan Gregory of Vratsa:

"A time during which we should pay attention not to what we have to deprive ourselves of at our table, but to turn our gaze to how to treat our neighbors, how to act towards them, how to put our lives in order, how to abstain from our harmful habits, so that by purifying ourselves with fasting and repentance, by relieving ourselves of the burden of sin, worthy, offering our gifts before the God-child Christ, we may feel this true spiritual joy of welcoming the Nativity of Christ".

/BNT