Fifth day Missing: Bulgarian Authorities are still looking for 12-year-old Alexander
Little Alexander of Pernik continues to be missing, despite the mobilization of volunteers and the state.
Divers searched the reservoirs in the area, mountain rescuers with dogs walked the mountain, police, firefighters and volunteers also helped, but to no avail.
The interrogations conducted by criminologists and prosecutors did not gather data that the boy was the victim of a crime.
The Gendarmerie and teams from the Metropolitan Municipality search for the child around the clock, including in hard-to-reach places.
The town’s security camera footage is being reviewed, and the police are receiving dozens of alerts. How the search will continue will be decided by the Regional Directorate of the Police in Pernik.
Citizens are urged to immediately submit information to emergency number 112.
