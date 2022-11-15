Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny in the afternoon, Foggy in the morning

In the morning, again in many places in the flat part of the country, visibility will be reduced by fog or low clouds. It will rain in some areas. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 2°C and 6°C, and the maximum - from 10°C to 17°C.

Visibility will improve around and after noon, clouds will decrease, and it will be mostly sunny in the mountains and mountainous regions throughout the day.

And on the Black Sea before noon in many areas it will be low cloud or fog, in some places there will be light thunder. Visibility will improve later in the day and the clouds will break and reduce. A light wind will blow from the north-northeast, which by the end of the day will turn from the southwest. Maximum temperatures will be 13°C to 15°C. The temperature of the sea water is 15°-16°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains, but there will also be fog in the lower parts in the morning hours. It will blow weak, after noon - moderate wind from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 6°C.

Warmer air will move in and temperatures will rise on Wednesday with light to moderate winds from the southwest. Cloudiness will increase and light rain will fall later in the day in isolated places in the northeastern and mountainous areas.

On Thursday, it will rain almost everywhere, in places – significant. The wind will be moderate, temporarily strong, from the northwest, in Northeastern Bulgaria - from the northeast.

On Friday, the wind will weaken, and there will be precipitation in fewer places and mostly light.

On Saturday, there are conditions for more precipitation in Western and Northern Bulgaria.

/BNT