COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 479 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 479, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6,777 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 7 percent.

11 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 533 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 63 are in intensive care units. There are 94 new hospital admissions.

836 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,238,299 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 7,787.

In the last 24 hours, 690 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,588,409 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,965 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,284,051 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA