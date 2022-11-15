Bullet marks were found on the phone of the Mayor of Yakoruda

Inducing suicide continues to be the leading version of the death of the mayor of Yakoruda Nuradin Kafelov, the prosecutor's office confirmed.

He was found yesterday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a car on the road to the resort area of Treshtenik - about 6 km from the town.

According to his relatives, he was visibly worried and with atypical behavior. There were bullet marks on his mobile phone as well.

The signal was made by his official driver and the leader of the DPS in the municipality, Ibrahim Karafeiz, who went looking for him, as he had not answered his mobile phone all day. He was found in the back seat with a gunshot wound to the head and his personal handgun.

"It was found inside the car, next to Mr. Kafelov's body. What was found was his mobile phone. There are two holes in the phone," said Deputy District Prosecutor Kostadin Chilev.

On-site inspections and investigative actions continued throughout the night. Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted:

"The case was opened for inducing suicide. This is what is being worked on. Of course, as in any pre-trial proceeding, all versions are being worked on, as well as for intentional murder. Urgent actions are currently being carried out in the city of Yakoruda, in the municipality, in the home of Mr. Kafelov, witnesses are questioned, they sensed something strange in his behavior, at one point his phone was switched off. For 2-3 days he had a different behavior, visibly worried, closed, he did not behave like as usual".

/BNR