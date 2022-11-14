Spanish “Eurofighter” Jets will Fly over various Bulgarian Cities

Today and tomorrow, Spanish "Eurofighter" fighters jets will fly over civil and military airports in the regions of Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas and the village of Bezmer, Yambol region.

The Ministry of Defense notes that these are reconnaissance flights.

Six Spanish planes arrived on Friday for NATO's enhanced airspace protection mission.

It is implemented jointly with the Bulgarian Air Force.

/BNT