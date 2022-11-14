Bulgaria: Brutal Murder of an elderly woman in Shumen region

A 56-year-old man from the Shumen village of Chernoglavtsi was arrested for the murder of the woman he lived with, announced the District Prosecutor's Office.

The act was carried out with particular cruelty and in a painful way for the 70-year-old victim, according to the investigators. The couple lived together for about 3 years. The woman is believed to have been killed on November 8 at her home. Her relatives reported her death four days later, when they searched for her in the apartment. The woman's cause of death was multiple inflicted injuries, possibly from blows with hands.

After committing the murder, the suspect A.A. fled and hid in Sofia, where he was found the next day. According to Commissioner Georgi Gendov, the explanations he gave for what happened state that the tragedy occurred after a domestic scandal and the use of alcohol.

A.A. was detained for 72 hours. The prosecutor's office will insist on determining the most severe measure "detention in custody". In 2000, the arrested man served a sentence for attempted murder.

If convicted, he faces 15 to 20 years in prison, life in prison or parole.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova