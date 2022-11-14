Bulgaria: Two new express Bus Lines start tomorrow in Sofia

In red is the route of line 109, and in purple - the route of 110

Starting tomorrow, November 15, two new express bus lines No. 109 and No. 110 are opening. They will initially operate for six months and the Center for Urban Mobility will monitor their workload. In the middle of May, it will be assessed whether it is effective for them to continue operating.

The lines will travel faster than the current 111 - they will miss some of the stops, they will not enter the local area and they will avoid traffic jams at the intersections for Simeonovo and Dragalevtsi quarters. They will connect large neighborhoods and metro stations with business areas with thousands of jobs, commented the new political party “Spasi Sofia” (Save Sofia).

Bus line No. 109 from "Lozenets" district to "Business Park"

The route of this line starts from "Lozenets" quarter (turnaround at the "Spartak" pool), "Cherni Vrah" Blvd., Ring Road, "Alexander Malinov" Blvd., "Samara" St., "Dr. Atanas" St. Moskov", on the central lane of "Alexander Malinov" Blvd. to "Samara" St. and in the local roadway of "Al. Malinov" Blvd. on the route of buses from line No. 111 to the roundabout on "Cherni vrah" Blvd. and Ring road". When driving on the Ring Road, buses will not pass through the local lanes of the connection with "Simeonovsko Shosse" Blvd.

Bus line No. 110 will run along a route from the intersection of the Ring Road and Bratya Buxton Blvd. to Todor Kableshkov St., then along Bulgaria Blvd., Ring Road, Alexander Malinov Blvd. (on the local lane to "Samara" street, then - in the central roadway), along "Prof. Aleksandar Teodorov-Balan" street, along "St. Kipriyan" street to the turning point of bus line No. 111, back to the intersection of "" Prof. Alexander Teodorov-Balan", central roadway on "Alexander Malinov" Blvd. to "Samara" St. and in the local roadway on "Al. Malinov" Blvd. along the route of bus line No. 111 to the Ring Road and the intersection with Buxton Brothers Blvd. to start/end stop. The line will pass outside the local lanes of the Ring Road from the "Simeonovo" lift junction to the transport junction at "Bulgaria" Blvd. and the Ring Road.

