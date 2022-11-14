Bulgaria: 23 Dead, 350 Injured in 268 Crashes in the first half of November this year

Three people died and another 25 were injured in accidents in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours, according to the data of the Ministry of the Interior.

Since the beginning of November, there have been a total of 268 serious accidents in the country, 23 dead and 350 injured.

The "War on the Roads" has claimed the lives of a total of 446 people since the beginning of the year, and injured 7,355.

Compared to the same period of 2021, the number of people who died in accidents is one more, the report of the Ministry of the Interior shows.

However, mass cases of those caught driving after consuming alcohol and drugs continue.

Early in the morning on Saturday, an 18-year-old girl from Bratsigovo drove her father's car on the road between Pazardzhik and Plovdiv. The teenager lost control of the Honda and it veered off the road, hitting a roadside sign and overturning in the grass. Luckily, the girl escaped unhurt. However, the girl's alcohol test showed a solid nearly 1.6 parts per million of alcohol.

A young driver is in serious condition after an accident shortly before midnight on a street in Panagyurishte. There, the young man lost control of his Fiat car and crashed into a roadside tree. Now he is in the hospital in Panagyurishte in a serious condition and his life is in danger.

Six quick proceedings have been instituted against drunk drivers for the period from Friday to today in Pazardzhik and the region. During routine checks, the police in the district detected a 47-year-old man from Velingrad, a 63-year-old man from the village of Momina Klisura in Belov, a 27-year-old man from the village of Draginovo, a 39-year-old man from Panagyurishte and a 50-year-old man from the village of Lozen in September. They were behind the wheel of their cars after consuming alcohol, with the samples showing a concentration between 1.4 and almost 3 parts per million.

/BNR