Natasa Pirc Musar became the First Female President of Slovenia
In Slovenia, independent candidate Natasa Pirc Musar became the first female president after winning last night's second round of presidential elections.
Although she appeared as an independent candidate, she was supported in the run-off by the center-left government.
54-year-old Natasa Pirc Musar is a lawyer in the field of media law and human rights, worked as a journalist and TV presenter.
Her rival, former foreign minister Anze Logar, supported by the center-right Slovenian Democratic Party, collected 46 percent of the vote in the second round, held yesterday.
The winner of the vote will take over from Borut Pahor, who is ineligible for a third term and whose second term expires in December.
The President of Slovenia has a largely representative function.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Sweden will probably Refuse to Accept Bulgaria in Schengen
- » Belgian Police officer killed by Islamist in Brussels
- » The European Parliament supported Croatia's membership to Schengen
- » VP of the European Commission: It is High Time for Bulgaria to be admitted to Schengen
- » Sweden does not rule out the possibility of Deploying Nuclear Weapons on its territory
- » Economic Growth in the Eurozone and across the EU Slowed to 0.2% in the Third Quarter