COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 77 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The number of registered new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria is 77, 64.94% of them are among unvaccinated people, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

For the detection of the new cases, 996 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 7.731%. One person has died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims of the pandemic to 37,954.

94 have been cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,237,463 out of a total of 1,283,572 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. There are 8,155 active cases, of which 554 are hospitalized, 57 are in intensive care units.

There are 8 new arrivals in hospitals, of which 87.50% have not been vaccinated.

In total, 4,587,719 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in Bulgaria, including 9 in the last 24 hours. 2,073,722 people have completed the vaccination cycle, 925,327 have received the first booster dose, and 52,758 - the second.

/BTA