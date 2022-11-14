The Week starts with Fog and Sunny Weather in Bulgaria

Today before noon, and in places in the eastern areas and in the afternoon hours, there will be low cloud or fog and in some areas there will be thunderstorms. In the afternoon it will be sunny over most of the country.

In the Danube Plain and Eastern Bulgaria, a light wind will blow from the east-northeast. The minimum temperatures will be between 2 and 7 degrees Celsius, the maximum - between 12°C and 17°C, in Sofia around 15°C.

Over the Black Sea there will be low clouds, in the afternoon hours in some places reducing to sunny weather. A light northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 14°-15°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains, with fog in the lower parts in the morning hours. A light wind will blow, mainly from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 7°C.

On Tuesday before noon, many places in the flat part of the country will be foggy or with low clouds, of which there is a possibility of thunderstorms in some areas. It will be mostly sunny and relatively warm in the mountains and mountainous regions.

On Wednesday, a light wind will appear from the west-southwest, it will increase to moderate and with it the temperatures will rise by 2-3 degrees. Cloudiness will increase and light rain will fall later in the day in isolated places in the northeastern and mountainous regions.

Cloudy weather will prevail in the coming days, with intermittent rain.

/BNT