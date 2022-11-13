A Powerful Explosion rocked Istanbul - Casualties Reported
A loud explosion went off in the center of Istanbul. There are many wounded and dead, said the mayor of the city Ali Yerlikaya, quoted by the Turkish private television NTV.
The explosion occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time on the famous Istiklal Boulevard, a busy shopping street that starts from Taksim Square.
At this time on a Sunday afternoon, the pedestrian street is a place for city dwellers and tourists to stroll.
Ambulances, police and fire crews arrived at the scene.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown.
Initial reports are that 5 people died and 11 were injured.
A piece of garbage blew himself up in the middle of a crowded area in Istanbul. #Turkey pic.twitter.com/7FOiCJpoiy— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 13, 2022
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Xi to Biden at G20: "I look forward to bringing China-US relations back on track"
- » Zelensky arrived in liberated Kherson
- » Sweden will probably Refuse to Accept Bulgaria in Schengen
- » Day 264 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians committed over 400 War Crimes in the Kherson region
- » Natasa Pirc Musar became the First Female President of Slovenia
- » Turkey blamed the Kurdish PKK for the Istanbul Bombing