Wholesale Food Prices in Bulgaria are rising to Record Highs

The market price index (MPI), which reflects wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, rose this week by 1.13 percent to 2,219 points, BTA reported. Thus, the MPI almost reached its highest historical level of 2,222 points reached at the beginning of May this year.

The base level of the MPI - 1,000 points - is from 2005.

Greenhouse tomatoes this week have increased in price by 19 percent and are traded at BGN 3.25 per kilogram. The price of greenhouse cucumbers rose by 6.1 percent to BGN 2.60 per kilogram. Green peppers rose in price by 10.1 percent and were sold at BGN 1.85 per kilogram, while red peppers added 3 percent and were traded at BGN 2.38/kg at the end of the week.

Potatoes rose in price by 4.5 percent and are sold at BGN 1.16 per kilogram, the price of carrots fell by 3 percent to BGN 1.03 per kilogram wholesale. Cabbage fell by 2 cents and was traded at BGN 0.93 per kilogram.

Apples rose in price by 4 cents to BGN 1.32 per kilogram. The price of lemons fell by 5.9 percent to BGN 2.80 per kilogram. Grapes became cheaper by 7.1 percent and were traded at BGN 1.97 per kilogram. Oranges decreased their value by 2.7 percent to BGN 2.35 per kilogram, and bananas were sold at BGN 2.86 per kilogram wholesale.

Cow's cheese is traded at BGN 11.46 per kilogram, while "Vitosha" type cheese rose in price by 0.9 percent and is sold at BGN 17.28 per kilogram.

The price of oil this week is reduced by 2.6 percent to BGN 4.50 per liter.

A package of cow butter of 125 grams is sold at BGN 2.80. Chicken meat increased in price by 4.4 percent to BGN 6.12 per kilogram. Sugar is sold at BGN 2.54 per kilogram at the end of the week.

Flour type "500" is sold at BGN 1.44 per kilogram.

Rice became cheaper by 2.4 percent and is bought at BGN 2.84 per kilogram. Eggs are sold unchanged at BGN 0.34 per piece wholesale at the end of the week.

