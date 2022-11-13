Bulgaria’s "Border Police" reports unprecedented Migrant Pressure

The migrant pressure along our border with Turkey is unprecedented. This was announced by the Director of the Main Directorate "Border Police", Ch. Commissioner Rositsa Dimitrova for the Bulgarian National Radio.

"Prevented attempts at the Bulgarian border, at the Bulgarian-Turkish border for one week in September are equal to the prevented attempts to cross for the entire year 2020. The prevented attempts to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border last week are more than the prevented attempts during the whole of 2019," said the director of the Border Police, Rositsa Dimitrova, in an interview with Nova TV.

For his part, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev, explained that the migrant pressure on our border is decreasing. If at the peak there were 1600 people per day trying to illegally enter the country, now they have dropped to 600.

Demerdzhiev commented on the detention of migrants on the Trakia highway on Friday and called for legislative changes related to heavier punishments for traffickers:

"The chase was caused by ten people being loaded into a Porsche Cayenne, notice, a luxury car, and being driven across the highway to reach the border with Serbia. It was driven by an Estonian citizen, which is absurd, and here it is time to appeal to the National Assembly. The fact that a large part of the acts related to such illegal traffic are not criminalized leads to people from all over Europe - there are almost no Bulgarians among those transporting migrants - coming here, yes carry out this activity and we should fight them for one single reason - that we do not have severe enough punishments," said Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev during the competition for traffic policeman of the year.

