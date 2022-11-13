In the US, Democrats retain their Majority in the Senate after Key Victory in Nevada

The Democratic Party in the United States retains its majority in the US Senate after a key victory in the midterm elections in the state of Nevada.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto prevailed over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general backed by former President Donald Trump, according to projected results.

Thus, Democrats now have 50 seats in the 100-member Senate, compared to 49 for Republicans.

A similar outcome is also expected in the state of Georgia, where there will be a runoff on September 6.

At the same time, a growing majority for the Republicans in the lower house of Congress is emerging.

/BNT

