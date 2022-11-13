COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 131 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new registered cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria are 131 with 1234 tests performed (10.6% positive), according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. One person with a diagnosis of Covid-19 died last night.

For Friday, these indicators were 308 and 8 respectively.

As of zero o'clock today, active cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria amount to 8,173, of which 555 are among hospitalized persons, incl. 57 patients in intensive care. In the last 24 hours, nine people have been hospitalized with a diagnosis of Covid-19 and the same number have recovered.

During the past 24 hours, 74 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered.

