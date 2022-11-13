Bulgaria: The Search for 12-year-old Alexander from Pernik continues

The search for 12-year-old Alexander from Pernik continued last night.

Teams from various institutions were mobilized in actions to find the child with autism, announced Mayor Stanislav Vladimirov.

The search involved a helicopter, drones, equipment with thermal cameras, teams from the Bulgarian Red Cross and the Mountain Rescue Service with dogs, as well as volunteers.

Meanwhile, the "Cybercrime" department of the GDBOP activated the Amber Alert system for the first time for the child's disappearance.

In 2018, Bulgaria was one of the first countries in the region and the 15th in the world to introduce this missing children notification system.

