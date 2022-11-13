Bulgaria: The Search for 12-year-old Alexander from Pernik continues

Society » INCIDENTS | November 13, 2022, Sunday // 08:31
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Search for 12-year-old Alexander from Pernik continues @BNR

The search for 12-year-old Alexander from Pernik continued last night.

Teams from various institutions were mobilized in actions to find the child with autism, announced Mayor Stanislav Vladimirov.

The search involved a helicopter, drones, equipment with thermal cameras, teams from the Bulgarian Red Cross and the Mountain Rescue Service with dogs, as well as volunteers.

Meanwhile, the "Cybercrime" department of the GDBOP activated the Amber Alert system for the first time for the child's disappearance.

In 2018, Bulgaria was one of the first countries in the region and the 15th in the world to introduce this missing children notification system.

More information about Alexander read here.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Alexander, Pernik, search
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria