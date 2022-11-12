First Snow in many places in Bulgaria

The first snow fell in many places in Bulgaria. The ground turned white in the higher parts of the Smolyan region.

In the Pamporovo resort, the slopes are already covered with snow, but there is no thic snow cover.

Drivers must be prepared for driving in winter conditions, this is especially important for passing through the Rozhen, Pamporovo and Prevala passes, where snow continues to fall and the roads are white.

High mountain villages in the municipality of "Rodopi" also turned white last night. In places the snow has already started to accumulate, and in Lilkovo the snow cover is about a centimeter. The movement of cars on the road arteries is not hindered. However, the municipality of "Rodopi" warns drivers to be careful.

The first snow fell in Asenovgrad municipality. A beautiful snow cover spread over the village of Dobrostan, Meteo Balkans showed on their Facebook page.

