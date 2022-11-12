First Snow in many places in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 12, 2022, Saturday // 16:08
Bulgaria: First Snow in many places in Bulgaria @OFFNews

The first snow fell in many places in Bulgaria. The ground turned white in the higher parts of the Smolyan region.

In the Pamporovo resort, the slopes are already covered with snow, but there is no thic snow cover.

Drivers must be prepared for driving in winter conditions, this is especially important for passing through the Rozhen, Pamporovo and Prevala passes, where snow continues to fall and the roads are white.

High mountain villages in the municipality of "Rodopi" also turned white last night. In places the snow has already started to accumulate, and in Lilkovo the snow cover is about a centimeter. The movement of cars on the road arteries is not hindered. However, the municipality of "Rodopi" warns drivers to be careful.

The first snow fell in Asenovgrad municipality. A beautiful snow cover spread over the village of Dobrostan, Meteo Balkans showed on their Facebook page.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, Bulgaria, cover
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria