National online Vote will determine the Design of the Euro Coins in Bulgaria

The design of the euro coins with the Bulgarian symbol will be chosen by organizing a national vote. This is recorded in the communication strategy for the introduction of the single European currency. It was adopted yesterday by the Coordinating Council for Preparations for Eurozone Membership and published by the Ministry of Finance.

Euro coins have two sides - common, which is for all countries, and national, on which each member state of the Eurozone has its own recognizable and iconic image.

The communication strategy states that a competition will be announced for the images of the one and two euro coins, as well as the 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50 euro cents.

The top five proposals will be put to a national vote, and they will be selected by a "specially qualified jury and/or by online voting".

In order for an image to be depicted on a coin, there are a number of technical specifications that must be met.

The communication campaign includes a number of events, as well as sending non-personal letters with information about the introduction of the euro, about the security features of euro banknotes and coins, about the possible ways of currency exchange and other technical requirements for the change.

"To the letters, there will be cards-calculators, through which every citizen will be able to clearly understand how the calculation of the values ​​from BGN to Euro will be carried out", it is also written in the strategy. Mobile messages are also planned, as well as Euromobile - "a specially branded car/bus to travel around the country within 100 days before the introduction of the euro, for the purpose of information about the currency".

The campaign logo and tagline will also be chosen after a competition with a prize pool. Its main goal is transparency and public awareness.

The target date for the introduction of the single European currency is January 2024.

