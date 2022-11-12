COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 300 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Over 300 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. Eight confirmed infected people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

New coronavirus cases were 308, down from 424 a week ago. The death toll was also down from last Saturday. Then it was 11 - three more.

The 308 new cases were identified from 4,058 tests (nearly 7.60 percent were positive). Over 59 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,283,364. They were detected by 10,756,192 tests (over 11.90 percent were positive).

All but one of those who died in the last 24 hours (87.50 percent) were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 37,952.

Active cases are 8,052, down from 9,393 a week ago.

554 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 58 of them in intensive care units. A week ago, 638 people were in hospitals, 59 of them in the intensive care unit.

There are 54 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Nearly 78 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

407 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,237,360.

In the last 24 hours, 778 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,587,642.

2,073,710 people have completed the vaccination course. 925,264 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 52,695 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

/BTA