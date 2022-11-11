Ukrainian Children attending School in Bulgaria will not be Relocated

“The revision of the program is necessitated by the exhaustion of the funds available for its maintenance long ago. But guided by humane motives, we do our best to provide the best possible conditions for Ukrainian refugees.” This is what the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev said from the parliamentary rostrum when he was asked a question by the People's Representative from the PG of the GERB-SDS Dimitar Nikolov, related to the Ukrainian refugees.

"Why we focused on the state resorts - because we are sure that there, regardless of the circumstances, people will be able to stay for a long enough period of time and throughout the winter without being moved, regardless of whether payments are made rhythmically or not. This is what led us to this decision the most," said Demerdzhiev.

He specified that previously an inspection was carried out in all the places where the Ukrainian refugees are currently housed to identify their needs, their profile and to find out who fall into the category of vulnerable persons so that special care can be taken for them.

"We will do everything necessary for the education of the children who are enrolled in schools to continue without being moved", emphasized Minister Demerdzhiev and added that with regard to vulnerable groups - children and the elderly, no relocation is foreseen and they will remain at the conditions they are currently in.

The Minister of Home Affairs announced that the Ministry of Social Affairs has given a breakdown of the services that can be provided to them and they will be provided as provided by law.

Demerdzhiev added that the purpose of this accommodation is to provide temporary help, to enable people who do not fall into the vulnerable groups to integrate, and part of this integration is precisely starting work, as usually in this case the need for helping the man and he begins to support himself.

The Minister of the Interior specified that there is Internet in the resorts, and where it is not, it will be provided.

According to him, the municipalities will continue to provide free food to people from vulnerable groups who will not be relocated.

