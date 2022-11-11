7.1 Earthquake hits Tonga, Tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was registered at sea about 207 kilometers east of the city of Neiafu in Tonga, Reuters reported, citing the US Geological Survey.

A tsunami warning has been issued for American Samoa. There is a risk of dangerously high waves caused by the earthquake within a radius of 300 kilometers of the epicenter along the coasts of Niue and Tonga. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

/BNT