7.1 Earthquake hits Tonga, Tsunami warning issued
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was registered at sea about 207 kilometers east of the city of Neiafu in Tonga, Reuters reported, citing the US Geological Survey.
A tsunami warning has been issued for American Samoa. There is a risk of dangerously high waves caused by the earthquake within a radius of 300 kilometers of the epicenter along the coasts of Niue and Tonga. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.
