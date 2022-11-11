Bulgarian Woman was found Murdered in a hotel in Leipzig

Crime | November 11, 2022, Friday // 11:51
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Woman was found Murdered in a hotel in Leipzig @iamexpat.de

A 31-year-old Bulgarian woman was found murdered in Leipzig. Her body was found in a hotel room, German media reported.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man as a suspect in the woman's death. Police are investigating him on suspicion of murder, said a police spokeswoman.

The investigators' data show that the deceased was from Bulgaria. Police reportedly arrested the suspect on Wednesday evening.

The dead Bulgarian woman was found on Tuesday evening in the hotel. The Prosecutor's Office has ordered an autopsy of the body at the Forensic Medicine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: murdered, hotel, Bulgarian, Leipzig
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria