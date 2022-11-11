COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 467 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
467 are the new cases of covid in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.
Four people have died, 549 have been cured in the past 24 hours.
569 are the patients with coronavirus, accommodated in medical facilities. Of these, 65 are located in intensive structures. There are 60 persons newly admitted to hospitals.
