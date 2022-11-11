Weather in Bulgaria will be Rainy with Low Temperatures

Today it will be mostly cloudy over Bulgaria. The minimum temperatures will be between 3°C and 8°C, in Sofia - around 4°C.

By the end of the day, rain will also fall in the extreme southeastern regions, and more significant amounts will be mainly in the central northern regions. By the evening, the wind will turn from the north-northeast, in Eastern Bulgaria it will be mostly moderate. With it, cool air will begin to invade and the maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C, in Sofia - around 10°C.

Above the mountains, the weather will be cloudy and rainy, above 1200 meters the rain will change to snow. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Daytime temperatures will drop and the maximum at an altitude of 1,200 meters will be around 6°C, at 2,000 meters - around 2°C.

Cloudiness will be significant over the Black Sea. After noon, it will rain in the northern regions, which will also cover the Southern Black Sea coast by the end of the day. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest, which will gradually shift from the north-northeast and increase. Maximum temperatures will be 14°-16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 16°-17°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 2 points.

On Saturday, it will remain cool and mostly cloudy with light rain in places, daytime temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees, for Sofia 12.

