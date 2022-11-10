Bulgaria: 30 Illegal Migrants were caught in an apartment in Studentski Grad
30 illegal migrants were found in an apartment in Sofia’s Studentski Grad district last night.
The refugees told the police that they were from Morocco and Syria. The action of the police started after a signal was received.
The tenant of the apartment was found to be of Arab origin. It will be clarified whether the apartment in question is a depot where migrants are hiding.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.
Recently, 35 illegal migrants were found in a house in Sofia’s Banishora district during a police operation
/BNT
