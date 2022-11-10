Bulgaria: 30 Illegal Migrants were caught in an apartment in Studentski Grad

Crime | November 10, 2022, Thursday // 17:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 30 Illegal Migrants were caught in an apartment in Studentski Grad @BNT

30 illegal migrants were found in an apartment in Sofia’s Studentski Grad district last night.

The refugees told the police that they were from Morocco and Syria. The action of the police started after a signal was received.

The tenant of the apartment was found to be of Arab origin. It will be clarified whether the apartment in question is a depot where migrants are hiding.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

Recently, 35 illegal migrants were found in a house in Sofia’s Banishora district during a police operation

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: illegal, migrants, police, Studentski Grad
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria