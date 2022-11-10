Bulgaria: The former Mayor of "Mladost" district in Sofia goes to Prison for Corruption - 6 Years!

The former mayor of the capital district "Mladost" Desislava Ivancheva goes to prison. She announced this herself on her Facebook profile.

It is clear from the publication that the Supreme Court of Cassation has handed down an effective sentence against her in the case of a bribe demanded from construction contractor Alexander Vaklin.

On her Facebook profile, Ivancheva also published clips of how the Main Directorate "Execution of Punishments" took her out of her home, where she was under house arrest.

"I don't know how to arrange luggage for 6 years," she asks in the video, while her mother holds her almost one-year-old grandson Valentin-Alexander in her arms. Asked what will happen to her son, the former mayor answered through tears:

"I don't know. I don't know what will happen to my child, maybe the social services will take him from me because my mother is old".

The video shows her being taken out of her home by police and put into a blue bus. Her little baby remains in her grandmother's care, for now.

Ivancheva's deputy Bilyana Petrova and the former regional mayor Petko Dyulgerov are also in prison, according to the final decision of the supreme judges.

A report on the case shows that Desislava Ivancheva was sentenced to six years in prison, a fine of BGN 12,000 and disqualification from holding a leading state and municipal position for eight years. Petrova was sentenced to five years in prison, a 10,000 fine and disqualification from holding office for six years. Petko Dyulgerov was sentenced to four years in prison, a fine of BGN 8,000 and disqualified from holding office for a period of six years.

The three were detained in the center of Sofia on April 17, 2018, as pre-marked euro banknotes given by the extorted construction contractor Alexander Vaklin were seized from the car in which Ivancheva and Petrova were traveling.

As mayor and deputy mayor of "Mladost", Ivancheva and Petrova were accused of forcing Vaklin to give them a bribe in exchange for issuing a building permit. The role of Petko Dyulgerov, who was also the mayor of the region in the past, was that of a mediator.

The investigation was one of the first that the Specialized Prosecutor's Office conducted in the line of combating corruption together with the Anti-Corruption Commission. At that time, the head of the special prosecution was the current Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

The arrest of Ivancheva and Petrova, followed by their detention in pre-trial detention, led to protests in their defense, both of them maintained their innocence until the end and declared themselves victims of the fight against corruption.

In support of Ivancheva and Petrova, this evening a protest in front of the Courthouse is being organized

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR