War on the Road in Bulgaria: In 10 Days - 16 Victims!

Five people died and 20 were injured in 18 serious accidents in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours, announced the Ministry of the Interior.

Three of them lost their lives late last night in the serious accident near Varna, where a car left the road and crashed head-on into a roadside tree near the village of Zdravets.

The car, a BMW7, with German registration, was carrying five people. The victims are two women and a young man, two others were taken to the hospital - a man and a woman, who are in serious condition, the police informed Radio Varna.

The reasons that led to the serious accident, as well as the nationality of the deceased and the injured, are still being clarified.

The nightmarish statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also show that since the beginning of November, 16 people have been killed on the road, and 202 have been injured.

During this time, 166 serious accidents were registered on the territory of Bulgaria.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR