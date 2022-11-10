Ukrainian Refugees will Protest in the Bulgarian City of Varna
Ukrainian citizens are protesting today in Varna. The reason is the government's decision to move all those who sought shelter in Bulgaria from private hotels to state resorts by November 15. Ukrainians will express their displeasure at 2 p.m. on Independence Square. One of the volunteers who help the Ukrainian refugees in Varna, Vitan Valev, explained to Radio Varna:
"The drama is not so much about the conditions in which they will be accommodated during the next displacement, but here it is about an obstacle, a failure, a sabotage of a real integration that has already begun where these people have settled."
Peaceful protests by Ukrainian refugees will also take place in Sunny Beach, Bansko and Kranevo, where it is planned between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in front of one of the hotels in the resort village. The approximate number of participants is 600-1000 people, according to the application submitted to the mayor of Balchik municipality.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » War on the Road in Bulgaria: In 10 Days - 16 Victims!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 467 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Sunny with Temperatures between 15 and 20 Degrees
- » The Two accused for the Murder of a Bulgarian Border Policeman will stand before the court in Turkey
- » The Bulgarian Border Policeman was Killed with a Hunting Carbine
- » New Theory explains Recovery Delays in COVID-19 and Cardiac Patients