COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 467 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 467, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,126 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 9.11 percent.

Four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 569 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 65 are in intensive care units. There are 60 new hospital admissions.

549 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,235,817 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 8,994 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,048 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,585,631 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,940 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,282,751 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA