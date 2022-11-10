Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Sunny with Temperatures between 15 and 20 Degrees

Sunny weather will prevail over most of Bulgaria today. Until noon, it will be foggy or with low clouds in places in the plains and lowlands.

Cloudiness will begin to increase again after midday from the west. A light south-southeast wind will blow.

The minimum temperatures will be between 3° and 8° Celsius, in Sofia - around 4°C. The maximum temperatures will be between 15°C and 20°C, in Sofia around 16°C.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. Cloudiness will increase after noon from the west. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 14°C, at 2000 meters - about 7°C.

Before noon, there will be fog or low clouds along the Black Sea coast. Visibility will improve after midday and cloud will break and decrease, but by evening it will begin to increase again from the west. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be 16°-17°C, the same as the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be about 2 points.

On Friday it will be cloudy and rainy, daytime temperatures will drop and will be between 12 and 17 degrees, for Sofia 12.

