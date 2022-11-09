The Russian Army retreats from Kherson

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russian troops were withdrawing to the left bank of the Kherson region.

The statement was broadcast by Kremlin propaganda channels.

"The life and health of the servicemen of the Russian Federation is always a priority," he said.

Shoigu's words effectively mean that the Russians must leave Kherson immediately.

The Russian Defense Minister announced the decision to withdraw the army from the left bank of the Dnieper after listening to a report by the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, General Sergey Surovikin. The senior officer announced that the city of Kherson and the settlements around it cannot be supplied and function normally, as they are under continuous artillery fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces (VSU).

Moment Surovikin and Shoygu admit defeat in the Kherson direction and announce the withdrawal of troops. pic.twitter.com/10UZgVuIcm — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 9, 2022

"It is advisable to organize a defense along the barrier line of the Dnieper River, on its left bank... The decision to defend ourselves on the left bank of the Dnieper is not easy, but at the same time we will save the lives of our military and the combat effectiveness of the troop group ... They will occupy the prepared defense lines on the left bank of the Dnieper," said the new commander of Russian troops in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said he agreed with Surovikin's conclusions:

"Proceed with the withdrawal of troops," Shoigu said.

Earlier today, on the right bank of the Dnieper River, it became clear that the Russians had begun to leave a number of populated areas and blow up bridges, thereby hindering the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and minimizing the risk of being hit in the back.

The comments in the Russian Telegram channels under the news of the retreat from Kherson are merciless. Most of the users think that this is an extreme defeat and disgrace for the "special military operation".

"Come on, let's give them Donetsk and Crimea and be done with it," wrote some of the Russian users. Still others say that they are now fully convinced that the Russian army is really not well prepared.

Kherson was the only major Ukrainian regional center that the Russian army was able to capture after the start of full-scale military aggression on February 24, 2022. The occupiers' quick breakthrough there is believed to be due to the betrayal of senior Ukrainian military personnel responsible for the city's defense.

