Strong Earthquakes in Italy, Japan and Fiji followed by Dozens of Aftershocks

Strong earthquakes rocked Italy's Adriatic coast and Japan's largest island, Honshu, in the space of two and a half hours today. Dozens of aftershocks followed. A strong earthquake also shook Fiji.

5.6 on the Richter scale hit Central Italy at 7:07 a.m. local time (8:08 a.m. Bulgarian), according to data from the automated system of the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The map shows the epicenter of the first earthquake in Italy. Source: EMSC

A second magnitude 4 quake followed minutes later.

According to initial data, there was no serious damage or injuries. Objects have been found in the homes of people who write that they felt it strongly. The epicenter is 63 km east of Rimini, but it was felt all the way to Rome and beyond. The Italian earthquake was also felt in other countries: Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

More than 30 aftershocks have been recorded in Central Italy so far.

The Italian village of Osimo after the earthquake. It is located 50.6 km from its epicenter.

Approximately two and a half hours later, a 5 on the Richter scale shook the island of Honshu.

There, business buildings were shaken and a faint noise was heard.

About an hour later, an even stronger earthquake - 6.8 on the Richter scale - occurred in the Fiji region. The epicenter is south of the island nation. Quakes followed off the coast of New Zealand.

