Bulgaria’s President and "Vazrazhdane" argued about a Referendum on Joining the Eurozone

“These consultations to form a government are important, because if before the crises were on our doorstep, now they are already inside. Both social, economic, and security - just kilometers from us, a wave is raging, increased migratory pressure. There must be a regular government that will take important decisions with a long-term horizon. It is also important to have the support of a stable parliamentary majority.”

With these words, President Rumen Radev opened the meeting with representatives of "Vazrazhdane" in the presidential institution.

“The Parliament faces important tasks related to the legislation - both the budget and the Recovery and Resilience Plan, as well as the filling of a number of bodies that work in incomplete composition or already beyond their mandate. It is also important how this majority will be constructed.

Expectations from you are for a constructive and responsible solution to the tasks and agenda of this National Assembly. How do you see your participation in it, at what stage do you think the dialogue between the parties to form a cabinet is”, Radev asked.

“We can support any party that shares our basic views and the political activity we have been developing for 8 years”, answered the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov. “We made a round of consultations regarding an important topic for us - the preservation of the Bulgarian lev, we met with two political parties, as the others directly refused on the grounds that the Bulgarian currency should drop. In parliament there is more of a dialogue between the deaf, pretty much everyone is repeating what their constituents want to hear. We all depend on our constituents, but the work that this National Assembly must do is also important. The task of forming a cabinet is the most important, and we have the will to work in this direction. We also have a ready composition of the cabinet if we reach a third term, and we are ready to ask you for it. We believe that after the delivery of the first mandate, we can hold talks, but we will hold and insist on our positions. In our policies, there should not be personal differences, but a political dialogue based on values ​​and the Bulgarian national interest”, Kostadinov added.

“According to the Law on the Direct Participation of Citizens in State Power and Local Self-Government, holding a referendum on issues already settled in already ratified international treaties is impossible” - this is how the president commented on the request of "Vazrazhdane" to hold a national referendum on Bulgaria’s admission to the Eurozone. "If it was necessary and you had different views on our acceptance into the Eurozone, this should have been expressed during the preparation process and before the ratification itself. Then this was not on the agenda at all. Then how do you see such a referendum being real and legitimate," asked Radev.

“The question is about preserving the Bulgarian lev until European income levels are reached, we do not put the question on joining the Eurozone as a whole”, commented Kostadinov. “In the medium term, Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone will bring more damage than benefits - this was also seen in the BNB report. For this reason, we believe that the best solution to this issue is a large-scale referendum on the benefits and harms of the Eurozone”, added the leader of "Vazrazhdane".

“Several governments have already adopted a national plan for entering the Eurozone”, countered Radev. “I expect you to monitor the implementation of this plan, because we currently do not meet the Maastricht criteria regarding the stability of the economy”, the president added.

/BGNES