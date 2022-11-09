COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 360 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 360, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,718 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.3 percent.

5 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 579 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 65 are in intensive care units. There are 72 new hospital admissions.

850 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,235,268 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 9,080 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 844 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,584,583 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,931 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,281,924 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA