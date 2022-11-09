Weather in Bulgaria: Foggy with Temperatures between 15 and 20 Degrees
Today in the morning there will be fog or low stratus clouds in places in the plain part of the country. The minimum temperatures will be between 4° and 9° Celsius, in some places in the valleys they will be even lower. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around 5°C.
Visibility will improve after noon, the clouds will break and decrease. It will be mostly sunny over the mountainous regions throughout the day. A light south-easterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will mostly be between 15°C and 20°C, in Sofia - around 17°C.
On Thursday, there will be scattered clouds, morning temperatures will be between 3 and 8 degrees, for Sofia 4. Daytime temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees, for Sofia 18.
/BGNES
