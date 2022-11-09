Weather in Bulgaria: Foggy with Temperatures between 15 and 20 Degrees

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 9, 2022, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Foggy with Temperatures between 15 and 20 Degrees @Pixabay

Today in the morning there will be fog or low stratus clouds in places in the plain part of the country. The minimum temperatures will be between 4° and 9° Celsius, in some places in the valleys they will be even lower. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around 5°C.

Visibility will improve after noon, the clouds will break and decrease. It will be mostly sunny over the mountainous regions throughout the day. A light south-easterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will mostly be between 15°C and 20°C, in Sofia - around 17°C.

On Thursday, there will be scattered clouds, morning temperatures will be between 3 and 8 degrees, for Sofia 4. Daytime temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees, for Sofia 18.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

Tags: fog, temperature, weather, Bulgaria
